Rocker John Mellencamp bringing current tour to Oshawa

One of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s and 1990s will make his way to Oshawa next month.

John Mellencamp is bringing his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour to the Tribute Communities Centre on Oct. 6.

After more than 100 sold out shows in the U.S., Mellencamp added an additional 20 performances across Canada.

The Canadian leg of the tour kicks off on Sept. 26 in Moncton, NB.

Originally known as John Cougar, Mellencamp emerged on the music scene in the early 1980s.

In 1982, he released American Fool, which featured Hurts So Good, and perhaps his signature song Jack & Diane, which hit No. 2 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively.

Throughout the mid to late 80s, he became one of music’s biggest superstars with a string of hits including Pink Houses, Small Town, and R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.

His success continued in the 1990s, with top 10 hits such as Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First) and Wild Night, a Van Morrison cover.

While his commercial peak has passed, Mellencamp continues to record albums and tour regularly.

The album sharing the name of the upcoming tour hit #11 in the U.S.

Off stage, Mellencamp is also known for his activism, having created Farm Aid in 1985 along with Willie Nelson and Neil Young.

His accomplishments aren’t just through album and single sales, as he is a member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and also a two-time Grammy Award winner.

Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are available at tributecommunitiescentre.com

