Autofest marks 25th anniversary

One of Oshawa’s longest standing and successful events marked a quarter of a century this past weekend.

Autofest, hosted by the Motor City Car Club, celebrated its 25th anniversary at Lakeview Park on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

As tradition, hundreds of classic cars lined the park, along with numerous vendors, businesses, community groups, and entertainers.

Wisconsin-based car builders The Ring Brothers, Jim and Mike, were on hand to show off their 1972 Prestone Javelin, described on their website as “arguably the wildest custom vehicle design ever crafted.”

Joining them in the discussion was Texas mechanic Emily Reeves, who some have predicted as a candidate to be reality television’s “next big car show star.”

Dom’s Auto Parts/Parts 4 Less was one of the many sponsors who are a driving force behind the success of Autofest.

The Courtice-based business hosted several activities over the weekend, including one of the main stages and a car smash, a title the can be taken quite literally.

A team of nearly 50 volunteers were behind the scenes making sure the event went off without a hitch.

With changes to parking near Lakeview Park this year, Autofest patrons were able to be transported to and from the event via a shuttle at GM Canada’s headquarters on Colonel Sam Drive.

As always proceeds from Autofest will support Grandview Children’s Centre, with $275,000 raised over the past 25 years.

2018 was a record setting-year, with the $25,000 raised this year.

With this year’s event now in the rear view mirror, organizers will take a short break before setting their sites on preparing for the 26th annual Autofest, which will no doubt be just as successful.

