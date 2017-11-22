Road resurfacing coming for Olive Avenue in Oshawa

The Region of Durham Works Department advises residents of road resurfacing causing lane restrictions on Olive Avenue between Albert Street and Ritson Road in Oshawa.

Work began last week and is expected to be complete Nov. 30. Unfavourable

weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

The project includes road resurfacing, structure adjustments, surface asphalt replacement and new pavement markings and will require daily lane restrictions.

Access to local driveways and businesses will be maintained when possible.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.

