Emergency rail repairs will close section of Bloor

Emergency track repairs will force Bloor Street to be closed at the rail crossing between Harmony Road and Grandview Street on Nov. 23.

The Region of Durham is advising residents that as Canadian Pacific Railway performs repairs on the track, the section of road will be closed for the day starting at 9 a.m. However, unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Access to all local businesses will be maintained. Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.

