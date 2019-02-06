Revving up for the International Autoshow

Car enthusiasts across the GTA, the country and the world are counting down the hours to the annual Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.

The popular event takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between Feb. 15 and 24.

More than 1,000 new cars, trucks and SUVs are set to be unveiled at the show, making it one of the best places for prospective consumers to begin shopping for their next vehicle.

The AutoShow will feature the Canadian debut of 32 vehicles, including five new concept cars and two-all electric race cars.

Companies showing off some of their hottest new rides include Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

One of the most popular parts of the show is Auto Exotica, which this year will include brands such as McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Tesla and the North American debut of the first Dubai-built car, the Devel Sixteen.

Auto Exotica has consistently been rated by AutoShow patrons as one of their favourite feature exhibits of the event.

“Because our fans have told us this is what they want, the AutoShow has made it a priority to assemble a showcase of the greatest exotic cars on the market,” says Jason Campbell, Canadian International Autoshow general manager.

The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame will be showcasing a 1985 Indy Car driven by Mario Andretti, and the exhibit will also feature the Racing Point F1 Team car that will be launched at a special event on Feb. 13.

In recognition of Canada’s proud military history, the show will also feature a collection of new and historic military vehicles used by the nation’s service men and women.

Marking 75 years since the D-Day landings in Normandy and the Road to Rome, key pieces of military hardware will be in the spotlight, complemented by a display of vehicles currently used by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The installation is courtesy of Oshawa’s own Ontario Regiment RCAC Museum and the 32 Canadian Brigade Group.

“Canada has a rich military history, with some iconic and unique vehicles that have been used in battle and peacekeeping missions,” says Matthew Rutledge, operations manager at the Ontario Regiment RCAC Museum. “We are excited to showcase at the AutoShow some vehicles used by today’s Canadian Forces alongside their historical predecessors.”

There will also be a display of weapons, including a .50 cal heavy machine gun that will be set up in a simulated and camouflaged machine gun trench. The exhibit will also feature a military recruitment booth.

For more information, visit autoshow.ca

