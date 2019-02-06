Chapman named as CLOCA chair

Oshawa Ward 3 regional councillor Bob Chapman has been elected as chair of the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority board.

Chapman was named to the position at the board’s latest meeting.

Ron Hooper, a councillor with Clarington was elected as vice-chair.

“I would like to thank the directors for their vote of confidence and look forward to working together and with staff the coming year,” Chapman stated. “We anticipate new challenges and opportunities as we continue to work toward healthy watersheds in our sixth decade of service in Durham Region. We have a board membership that includes returning and new members, offering experience and knowledge of our core business, innovation and new perspectives.”

