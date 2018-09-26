Resident says buses speeding on Coldstream Drive

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Dave Briggs is a resident of the Coldstream corridor in Oshawa, and he thinks that buses there need to slow down.

Briggs spoke in front of the Transit Executive Committee about the issue on Sept. 20.

Briggs said that while he may have been at the meeting on his own, “[he does] represent a significant number of homes in the Coldstream corridor.”

Briggs has asked the committee to help him and his neighbourhood to find a permanent solution to the speeding buses.

To him, it is a dangerous place for buses to speed because of the five schools, two parks and playgrounds that are directly on Coldstream, as well as the three other schools in the vicinity and the two other parks that are nearby.

Briggs says that of the schools on Coldstream, there are 3,674 students, and when you factor in the other schools, there are 4,779.

“It’s a high density area,” Briggs said to the committee. “We need you guys to help find that permanent solution.”

Briggs said that he has been attempting to resolve the issue of the speeding buses since 2012, but every time something gets done to slow the buses down, it is only temporary.

He has gone to Durham Regional Police Service, various divisions of Durham Region Transit (DRT), as well as the City of Oshawa itself.

Bill Holmes, the deputy general manager of operations for DRT said that they have yet to establish that there is a speeding problem there.

According to Holmes, he was unaware of any speeding tickets that bus drivers may have gotten on the Coldstream route.

Briggs has pointed out the dangers of speeding lie in the fact that the average bus that is going 40 km/hour will need 66 feet in order to fully stop. He said that the distance grows with each kilometre and that it can double in wet weather, such as snow and rain.

For Briggs, the next steps are to find out who is accountable for the issue of speeding buses, to find a permanent solution, and to find out when it can be put into place.

Ajax councillor Shaun Collier said that he wants more research into tech that can hold drivers accountable for speeding.

Regional chair Gerri Lynn O’Connor said, “We all want to know that not only is it safe, but also to make sure that we’re in our allotted speed.”

