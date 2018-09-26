Firefighters quickly extinguish late-night blaze

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The investigation continues into the cause of a late night fire at a commercial building on Sept. 21.

That evening around 9:15 p.m., Oshawa Fire Services was called to the building at 111 Simcoe Street North.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and heat conditions, deputy chief Todd Wood told the Oshawa Express.

“They found [the fire] at the back of the building and were able to extinguish it pretty quickly,” he says.

The fire was located in a stairwell on the first floor.

Damage to the building is estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

Wood says the largest extent of the damage was caused by water and smoke. There was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

Oshawa Fire Services continues to investigate a possible cause.

“It is a little suspicious as there was nobody in the building at the time, and there were some flammable contents, such as a paper, in the stairwell…,” Wood says.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

