Racial slur scratched into car outside Oshawa grocery store

Police are looking for information after a racial slur was found scratched into the passenger door of a young Black woman’s car in Oshawa earlier this month.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 6, the female victim entered Halenda’s Meats on King Street East and Townline Road and was in the store for about 15 minutes. When she returned, the racial slur was etched into the side of her car.

Investigators are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the plaza parking lot between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. that evening and witnessed anyone suspicious.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Cst. Frech of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

