Province drops fees for Nevada tickets

The province has loosened some regulations for charitable organizations selling break-open tickets.

The Ford government has eliminated a provincial fee applied to the sale of these tickets.

According to the province, the fees cost charities in Ontario approximately $4.7 million between 2017 and 2018.

Break open tickets, also known as Nevada tickets, are made of paper or cardboard and have tabs that can be torn open to reveal a series of symbols – the winning combination of symbols can be found at the back of the ticket.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approves licenses to sell tickets, select winners and distribute prizes based on charities proving they provide a benefit to Ontario residents.

Lynn Cassidy, executive director of the Ontario Charitable Gaming Association (OCGA), applauded the measures.

“OCGA members are truly appreciative of this government’s commitment to charities. Removal of this fee will help to stabilize the break open ticket sector as a fundraising tool for Ontario charities,” she said.

