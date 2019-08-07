Popular downtown events get fresh new look

The Downtown Oshawa BIA is hosting two of its signature events during the month of August.

Since 2012, motorcyclists have been coming from all over Ontario and Quebec for Bikes on Bond, showing off their rides.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on King Street between Simcoe and Mary streets.

Bikes on Bond is a family-friendly event which offers a variety of activities from viewing motorcycles to face-painting, and balloon twisting.

There is also live entertainment and many vendors offering a range of different products and services.

Last year’s event hosted more than 900 motorcycles, and prizes are given out to top participants in the show.

For 2019 the BIA has unveiled a new logo for Bikes on Bond.

“The City of Oshawa is on an upward and upbeat trajectory, and the BIA is instrumental in supporting and creating experiences that move with the city. Our event logos have been revamped to reflect vibrancy, diversity and something fun and fresh; we want to ensure we have a healthy mix for everyone in the city,” said Andrea Desilva, events chair for the BIA.

Later in the month, the BIA will kick off Autofest weekend with Kars on King.

The event takes place in downtown Oshawa on Friday, Aug. 23 in between 3 and 9 p.m.

Co-hosted with the Canadian Automotive Museum, more than 400 classic models from 1985 and before will park on King and Simcoe Streets.

The Paul James Band will be on stage providing live entertainment for attendees.

New for this year’s event is the Kidz Zone, which will feature activities such as a bouncy castle, obstacle course, archery and more.

No registration is required for the event, but organizers stress parking spaces fill up quickly on the day of the event.

As with Bikes on Bond, the BIA has developed a new look logo for Kars on King.

“Two words I could use to describe the logos are re-calibrated and colourful,” Desilva says.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer at these events can contact Desilva at admin@downtownoshawa.ca

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

