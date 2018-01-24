Protestors call for new probe into Cameron Bailie case

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A group of a dozen protestors gathered outside of Durham Regional Police headquarters on Jan. 17, calling on police to reopen the case into the death of Cameron Bailie, an Oshawa man whose body was discovered in Lake Ontario in June.

Many of those in attendance at the rally, organized by a neighbour of Bailie’s, Ashley Dupuis, believed he was murdered, contrary to the police’s findings that Bailie drowned and no foul play was suspected.

“This whole thing, I just don’t get it, I don’t understand it,” Dupuis said. “Somebody took his life.”

The 27-year-old Bailie went missing on Jan. 10, 2017, marking the beginning of a saga that would captivate many in the Oshawa community. Bailie seemingly left his Oxford Street home in the middle of the day, appearing to leave his phone, bank card, and winter jacket behind. Not a trace of him was found for nearly two weeks when it was announced that police had discovered a pair of shoes near the Oshawa Harbour, believed to belong to Bailie.

Over the course of the ensuing months, hundreds of people gathered to conduct foot searches in the area, but found no further sign of Bailie.

However, in June, Bailie’s body was pulled from Lake Ontario off the shoreline of Lakeview Park.

According to the DRPS, the case is currently closed. A coroner’s report also noted that there were no signs of foul play.

“Based on all the information that they have and the post-mortem results the case is closed,” said Const. George Tudos with the DRPS.

However, those at the rally outside police headquarters aren’t convinced. Dupuis says that the police “just gave up,” and that to her, things don’t add up.

“He was a very friendly type of person. He was very polite, he wasn’t a rude person,” she says. “So, I believe, seriously, he was murdered, somebody took his life.”

Tudos says that it’s unlikely the case will be reopened due to the protest but encourages anyone who believes they have new information to come forward.

“If there is something out there we urge people to come forward, speak to investigators so that we can look into these tips or any information they have,” he says.

