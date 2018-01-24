Oshawa appoints new deputy fire chief

Oshawa Fire Services has appointed Stephen Barkwell as its newest deputy fire chief.

Barkwell began his career as a firefighter with the Oshawa Fire Services in 1999 and since then has risen through the ranks, most recently holding the position of acting captain. Barkwell has also been active with the local fire fighters union, where he most recently served as president.

“We are extremely happy to have Stephen on our team,” says Fire Chief Derrick Clark. “Stephen brings a wealth of knowledge and has demonstrated his commitment to Oshawa’s Strategic Plan in his proven ability to build strategic partnerships, leadership, planning and fiscal responsibility.”

In his new role, Barkwell will oversee a mix of fire suppression training, fire prevention and facilities management tasks.

Deputy Chief Barkwell brings 18 years of experience to his new position, including experience in emergency work, eight years as a qualified training officer as well as experience as a shift training instructor for several firefighting disciplines. Mr. Barkwell also has extensive experience at the provincial level with legislation, health and safety, human rights and labour relations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

