Prepare for a safe motorcycle season

With warmer weather on the way, more Oshawa residents will be dusting off the covers from their motorcycles and hitting the open road. With that, the Traffic Services Branch of Durham police is calling on riders to be safe this season.

Before taking the bike on the road, police advise that you:

Check tires and wheels thoroughly to ensure the pressure is correct after the winter. Motorcycles are required to have two (front and rear) brakes.

Mufflers should be in good condition so they do not smoke or make unnecessary noise.

Like any vehicle, the engine oil and fuel levels should be checked before you ride your motorcycle.

An approved, undamaged helmet should be worn at all times. This is a violation of the Highway Traffic Act and failure to do so can result in a fine. Riding gear should also be worn such as a jacket with shoulder and elbow padding, leather gloves, leather pants and boots to protect you in case of a fall or collision.

Be aware, not all motorists may see you so approach intersections with caution. Check over your shoulder and leave space between your bike and other vehicles. Wearing bright coloured clothing can help motorists see you better. Headlights and rear lights must always be on. Also, ensure turn signals and brake lights work properly, if not you must use hand signals.

As with motor vehicles, operating a motorcycle while impaired with alcohol or drugs is prohibited.

Most motorcycle collisions are caused by speeding. Obey the speed limit; watch the signs and drive according to the road conditions.

For more information, please call the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5235.

