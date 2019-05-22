Portion of Thornton closed until July

Durham’s works department is advising residents a portion of Thornton Road South will be closed until the end of July for construction.

The construction will be on Thornton Road, from Champlain Avenue to 700 metres north of Champlain Avenue, and will be closed from May 21 (weather permitting) until the end of July.

There will also be lane restrictions on Consumers Drive and Champlain Avenue.

Construction will be ongoing in this area until October 2020 – additional updates will be provided as the work progresses. This project includes the extension of Consumers Drive (Stellar Drive), from Thickson Road to Thornton Road South, as well as the reconstruction, urbanization and widening of a portion of Thornton Road South. Learn more about this project at durham.ca/WorksProjects.

