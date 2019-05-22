Local business helps kids to attend summer camp

Stefany Harris/The Oshawa Express

Twenty five kids sponsored by Durham Children’s Aid Society (DCAS) get to go to summer camp this year in part to the generosity of a local business.

Trim Tech Interiors and Glass hosted their annual open house car show recently, welcoming drivers of custom cars, trucks and motorcycles from Durham Region, Toronto, Mississauga, Bracebridge, Huntsville and Peterborough.

According to store owner Jason Bowen, approximately $4,300 was raised for Children’s Aid through 50/50 raffle tickets that were purchased upon arrival.

Bowen mentions the event started years ago when the store moved to its location in Oshawa, and needing to raise awareness of the move, he sent out invitations to a few car clubs around the area.

Ever since, the car show has grown significantly.

“We also had this idea of giving back to our local community and local organizations. It has become an event that people want to take part in because great things come out of it,” said Bowen. “I like giving back to our community; it allows us to be part of something. If it wasn’t for the community and local businesses, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

More than 30 businesses from all over Durham Region supported the event by providing most of the prizes being raffled off.

At the end of the night names were drawn out of a hat and prizes were handed out to the winners.

“There were some amazing big dollar gifts, which I think brings excitement to the car show,” said Bowen. Participants had a chance of winning tools, gym memberships, BBQs, a security system, and a cross, just to name a few.

Over the years, the car show has raised more than $15,000 in donations and given the proceeds to various charities including ALS Society of Canada, Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, Princess Margaret Foundation (in honour of his father in law who passed away from cancer), and many more.

“This is an appreciation night for our customers,” said Brian Bradley, customer service representative of Trim Tech. “We get a lot of activity throughout the year from our customers, and we want to give back to them and help out a local charity at the same time.”

DCAS supports more than 3,000 local children through programs such as summer camps or giving away bursaries for college and university funds are provided through the society.

Sian Gibson, executive director of Durham Children’s Aid Foundation says that 30 per cent of children who go to the summer camp come from the City of Oshawa.

“We don’t receive any government funding, so events like these go a long way. This donation will make sure no child in the Durham area gets left behind,” said Gibson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

