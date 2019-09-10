Police tase, arrest motorist who hit bus, hydro pole and house

Police were forced to tase a midwestern Ontario after he hit a bus, hydro pole and residential home while speeding.

On Sept. 8 at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Simcoe Street North and Columbus Road in Oshawa.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect vehicle was travelling eastbound on Columbus Road at a high rate of speed and passed through a red light before striking a southbound charter bus on Simcoe Street.

The vehicle then continued east before losing control, striking and sheering off a hydro pole, spinning into a tree and finally coming to rest by striking the front porch of a residence.

Police say the driver refused to surrender and became involved in a physical confrontation with officers. The man was then tased twice by police, but it proved ineffective. Officers were eventually able to subdue him.

The 48-year-old man from Listowel, located 45 minutes north of Waterloo, was taken to Lakeridge Health – Oshawa for treatment of minor injuries, but was also held for a mental health assessment. He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with intent to resist arrest and breach of probation.

Police say no there were no significant injuries as a result. The porch of the residence was damaged, but the hydro pole remained upright due to the tension in the lines.

