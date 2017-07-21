Police seeking witnesses after bar brawl leads to stabbing

Police are looking for information after a male was stabbed in Oshawa early Thursday morning.

On Thursday July 20, 2017, at approximately 2:45 a.m. officers responded to the Simcoe Street and Taunton Road area for reports of a large fight outside a bar. Officers located several people with minor injuries and were told that someone had been stabbed and was now at hospital. Officers attended the hospital and located a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen area. He was later taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

There were many patrons in and around the bar at the time of the disturbance and police believe there were witnesses to the assault and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. McCurbin of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

