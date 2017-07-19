Officer shoots dog in the mouth following attack in Oshawa

To stop a pair of lunging dogs, a Durham Regional Police officer had no other choice but use his gun.

On Tuesday July 18, 2017, just after 3 p.m., a woman was walking three dogs in the area of Summer Street in Oshawa. She passed a residence where two dogs began barking and then lunged through a window screen. She called for help as the two animals began attacking her dog and a male came to assist. He was bit by one of the attacking dogs. The dogs, described as a Rottweiler and a pit bull ran, off and were rallied to a nearby backyard by another resident. In the meantime police were called and arrived just as the dogs were escaping the backyard.

Both dogs ran full speed at one of the responding officers and he fired his police issued handgun, hitting one of the dogs. Both dogs ran off and Animal Services were later able to remove them from the property and they were quarantined. The Rottweiler suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth, but survived. No one else was seriously injured.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

