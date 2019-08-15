Police searching for missing Oshawa teen

Police are trying to locate a vulnerable 17-year-old male from Oshawa who has been missing for the past two weeks.

Aiden Bazuk, 17, was last seen in Oshawa on July 31.

He has gone missing in the past but never for this length of time.

He is known to frequent Bowmanville and Toronto and doesn’t have access to any cash or a cellphone.

He is described as: male, white with dark brown hair and brown eyes. There is no further description at this time.

Anyone aware of his location is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, call 1-888-579-1520.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

