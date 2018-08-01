Plenty of jobs tied to municipal election

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Politics may not be top of mind for everyone during summer vacation, but this fall’s municipal election is approaching fast.

To prepare, the City of Oshawa will need to hire approximately 550 people to serve in a number of positions during the election.

The city hosted a second municipal election job fair this past weekend.

The third and final job fair will be held at City Hall (50 Centre Street) on Wednesday, Aug. 15 between 1 and 6 p.m.

There are five positions to be filled.

– Greeters are responsible for providing information and assisting electors as they arrive at voting locations.

– Revision clerks assist voters who have not been included on the official Voters’ list or whose information is incorrect.

– Deputy returning officers issue ballots to voters and maintain the Voters’ List

– Technical deputy returning officers are appointed for each voting location. They handle

tabulation of all the votes and generating the election results tape after voting closes.

– Voting place supervisors are responsible for the general management of each location.

This position requires work at one advance voting location prior to election day.

A full list of duties for each position and pay rates are available at https://www.oshawa.ca/city-hall/Election-Employment.asp

There are three ways interested candidates can apply for the position of their choice.

Applications can be seen online at the forenamed website, or in person at Service Oshawa (located in City Hall, 50 Centre Street South), or at the Aug. 15 job fair.

Following the submission of an application, residents will be required to complete an initial test and then a pre-screening interview with Service Oshawa staff.

If successful, applicants will be given a link to a training video, and details of mandatory, in-person, position-specific training with city staff.

In this position-specific training, applicants will be fully assessed on their qualifications.

Applicants ruled unable to complete the position they have been selected for may be reassigned or relieved of duties.

Oshawa city clerk Andrew Brouwer notes that there are some restrictions on who can apply for these positions.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and not be a candidate or spouse of a candidate running in the 2018 municipal election.

