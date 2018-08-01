Oshawa votes 2018: A look at the playing field

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The nominations are set, the list is final, and there will be quite a few names on the ballot vying to represent Oshawa at city hall and regional council chambers this fall.

The municipal election, which will see Oshawa voters take to the polls on Oct. 22, will also mark the first time citizens will be electing regional and city councillors with Oshawa’s newly created five-ward system.

The race to replace Mayor John Henry is also shaping up to be an interesting one as Henry turns his aspirations toward the seat of regional chair.

Closing in on the deadline on July 27, Councillor Dan Carter appeared ready to be acclaimed in the role as mayor as the lone candidate to put his name forward. However, before the 2 p.m. deadline struck, six other candidates tossed their hats in the ring to campaign for the position.

Here’s a look at who has filed their nomination papers.

Mayor

Not elected in a single ward, the mayoral candidates will run campaigns “at-large” trying to earn votes across all five city wards.

Dan Carter

Kenneth Carruthers

Joe Ingino

Adam Kunz

Sara Lear

Rosaldo Russo

Bob Rutherford



Ward 1

The city’s northern ward, it encompasses the majority of the city’s rural lands in the north, meeting Ward 2 at Highway 407. It also dips south on the east side of Oshawa, encompassing the area between Ritson Road and the city boundary with Clarington all the way to Taunton Road in the south.

Regional/City Councillor

Dominic Barone

Cathy Clarke

John Neal

City Councillor

Theresa Corless

Rosemary McConkey

Diane Stephen

Robert Stevenson

Adam White

Ward 2

One of the city’s three central wards, Ward 2 is confined by the city’s boundary with Whitby to the west, and Ritson Road to the east. It stretches north and south between Highway 407 in the north and Rossland Road to the south.

Regional/City Councillor

Daniel Cullen

Tito-Dante Marimpietri

Julia McCrea

George Milosh

Jim Van Allen

City Councillor

Gail Bates

Karen Albrecht

Jonathan Giancroce

Adrian Ginello

Jane Hurst

Ward 3

Encompassing the city’s central-east side, Ward 3 is bound by Taunton Road to the north and Olive Avenue to the south, the city’s boundary with Clarington to the east, and Ritson Road and Wilson Road to the west.

Regional/City Councillor

Teresa Aker

Bob Chapman

John Shields

City Councillor

Ethan Eastwood

Eric Guernsey

Bradley J. Marks

Cerise Wilson

Ward 4

Ward 4 encompasses the majority of the city’s downtown core and is bound by Rossland Road in the north, Olive Avenue and Gibb Street to the south, the city’s boundary with Whitby to the west and Wilson Road to the east.

Regional/City Councillor

Rick Kerr

Doug Sanders

City Councillor

Derek Giberson

Michael Goodmurphy

Catherine Hawthorn

Elizabeth Jamischak

Matthew Kotsopoulos

Mark Logan

Gregory Milosh

Clayton Paterson

Dave Thompson

Chris Topple

Ward 5

The city’s south ward encompasses Oshawa’s entire southern portion including everything south Olive Avenue and Gibb Street stretching all the way down to Lake Ontario.

Regional/City Councillor

Nester Pidwerbecki

Kim Beatty

Brian Nicholson

City Councillor

Alex Down

John Gray

Joe Lococo

Candidate information is available on the city’s website at https://www.oshawa.ca/city-hall/candidates.asp.

These results are current as of May 16.

