Oshawa votes 2018: A look at the playing field
By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express
The nominations are set, the list is final, and there will be quite a few names on the ballot vying to represent Oshawa at city hall and regional council chambers this fall.
The municipal election, which will see Oshawa voters take to the polls on Oct. 22, will also mark the first time citizens will be electing regional and city councillors with Oshawa’s newly created five-ward system.
The race to replace Mayor John Henry is also shaping up to be an interesting one as Henry turns his aspirations toward the seat of regional chair.
Closing in on the deadline on July 27, Councillor Dan Carter appeared ready to be acclaimed in the role as mayor as the lone candidate to put his name forward. However, before the 2 p.m. deadline struck, six other candidates tossed their hats in the ring to campaign for the position.
Here’s a look at who has filed their nomination papers.
Mayor
Not elected in a single ward, the mayoral candidates will run campaigns “at-large” trying to earn votes across all five city wards.
- Dan Carter
- Kenneth Carruthers
- Joe Ingino
- Adam Kunz
- Sara Lear
- Rosaldo Russo
- Bob Rutherford
Ward 1
The city’s northern ward, it encompasses the majority of the city’s rural lands in the north, meeting Ward 2 at Highway 407. It also dips south on the east side of Oshawa, encompassing the area between Ritson Road and the city boundary with Clarington all the way to Taunton Road in the south.
Regional/City Councillor
- Dominic Barone
- Cathy Clarke
- John Neal
City Councillor
- Theresa Corless
- Rosemary McConkey
- Diane Stephen
- Robert Stevenson
- Adam White
Ward 2
One of the city’s three central wards, Ward 2 is confined by the city’s boundary with Whitby to the west, and Ritson Road to the east. It stretches north and south between Highway 407 in the north and Rossland Road to the south.
Regional/City Councillor
- Daniel Cullen
- Tito-Dante Marimpietri
- Julia McCrea
- George Milosh
- Jim Van Allen
City Councillor
- Gail Bates
- Karen Albrecht
- Jonathan Giancroce
- Adrian Ginello
- Jane Hurst
Ward 3
Encompassing the city’s central-east side, Ward 3 is bound by Taunton Road to the north and Olive Avenue to the south, the city’s boundary with Clarington to the east, and Ritson Road and Wilson Road to the west.
Regional/City Councillor
- Teresa Aker
- Bob Chapman
- John Shields
City Councillor
- Ethan Eastwood
- Eric Guernsey
- Bradley J. Marks
- Cerise Wilson
Ward 4
Ward 4 encompasses the majority of the city’s downtown core and is bound by Rossland Road in the north, Olive Avenue and Gibb Street to the south, the city’s boundary with Whitby to the west and Wilson Road to the east.
Regional/City Councillor
- Rick Kerr
- Doug Sanders
City Councillor
- Derek Giberson
- Michael Goodmurphy
- Catherine Hawthorn
- Elizabeth Jamischak
- Matthew Kotsopoulos
- Mark Logan
- Gregory Milosh
- Clayton Paterson
- Dave Thompson
- Chris Topple
Ward 5
The city’s south ward encompasses Oshawa’s entire southern portion including everything south Olive Avenue and Gibb Street stretching all the way down to Lake Ontario.
Regional/City Councillor
- Nester Pidwerbecki
- Kim Beatty
- Brian Nicholson
City Councillor
- Alex Down
- John Gray
- Joe Lococo
Candidate information is available on the city’s website at https://www.oshawa.ca/city-hall/candidates.asp.
These results are current as of May 16.