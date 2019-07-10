Picnic with Grandpa Henry

The Oshawa Museum is inviting residents out to the fifth annual Grandpa Henry’s Picnic.

Plan for a vacation back in time and spend the day at the Oshawa Museum, as officials state their gardens, backyard, staff and volunteers will awaken a curiosity for the past.

Check in with their Victorian style experts, enjoy a leisurely game of croquet or horseshoes, see what’s “buzzing” with local beekeeper JoAnn Poirier of Kiss My Bees, or reward yourself with some homemade ice cream.

New this year is a mini-market featuring Jennuinely Unique Knits and a preview of the museum’s latest exhibit, The Vintage Catwalk.

Learn about the Henrys, one of Oshawa’s earliest settler families.

According to a press release from the Oshawa Museum, every year, patriarch Thomas Henry would throw a special picnic for his grandchildren akin to this event. He had 55 grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren.

This year Grandpa Henry’s Picnic is free and everyone is welcome.

The event takes place in the Heritage Gardens of Henry House, 1450 Simcoe Street South (Lakeview Park), on Sunday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

