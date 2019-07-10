Concerts in the Park returns

An eclectic group of artists will perform at the Memorial Park bandshell every Thursday this summer as part of the city’s Concerts in the Park.

The first concert took place on July 4, and will take place every Thursday between 7 and 8:30 p.m., attendees will be treated to the excitement of years past with the addition of two live theatre nights.

Performances will feature a variety of all genres of music including: rock, jazz, reggae, and country.

Residents are encouraged to check out oshawa.ca/concerts for more details on who is performing each week.

While the concerts and activities are free for all ages, it is asked that attendees bring a non-perishable food or hygiene donation for Feed the Need in Durham, with the goal of raising 300 lbs by the end of the concert series.

The city is also offering new programming on two Friday nights (July 19 and August 16) featuring cabaret-style theatre performances by Oshawa Little Theatre. The troupe will perform musical numbers from various shows.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy any of the three movie options this summer held throughout the City including:

– Monday, July 22 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at Delpark Home Centre (1661 Harmony Road North)

– Wednesday, Aug. 7 – A Dogs Way Home at South Oshawa Community Centre (1455 Cedar Street)

– Thursday, Aug. 22 – Bumblebee at Memorial Park (110 Simcoe Street South).

The movies at each location will start at dusk (expected to be around 8:30 p.m.), so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for evening weather.

In addition to Concerts in the Park on Thursdays, the Memorial Park bandshell will also host performances by the Oshawa Civic Band on Wednesday, July 17, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

