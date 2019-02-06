Parkwood seeking memories of GM blood donor clinics

Parkwood Estate is looking for past General Motors employees who may recall a Red Cross blood donor clinic in the auditorium.

The clinic took place during the Second World War, and Parkwood officials are seeking stories from workers, their friends, and loved ones, who may have donated blood, or used the transportation car provided by GM to get donors to and from the clinics.

Sam and Adelaide McLaughlin were active in the Oshawa-and-area blood donor clinics, and Parkwood is trying to increase its archival holdings on this venture through local stories to accompany the newspaper records that exist.

More information can be provided by calling 905-433-4311 or emailing info@parkwoodmuseum.com

Parkwood will take your contact info, and a museum volunteer will be in touch and take stories to preserve in the archives.

Because it is a public archive of memories, residents will be required to state their names and the years in which the stories relate to.

