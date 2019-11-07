Latest News

Oshawa tow truck driver killed north of Port Perry

Man was helping motorist who went into ditch

Posted on November 7, 2019

A 56-year-old Oshawa tow truck driver was struck and killed this morning near Port Perry while pulling another motorist out of a ditch. (Image courtesy of Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

An Oshawa tow truck driver was killed after being struck by a vehicle while pulling another motorist out of a ditch near Port Perry.

The 56-year-old man was on the scene on Highway 12, just north of Scugog Line 2, when another vehicle began sliding on the slippery roadway and struck him.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said via a social media video that the man died on scene after being hit around 8 a.m.

Schmidt urged other motorists to slow down when approaching first responder vehicles such as tow trucks.

The name of deceased has not been released.

