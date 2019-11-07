Oshawa tow truck driver killed north of Port Perry

An Oshawa tow truck driver was killed after being struck by a vehicle while pulling another motorist out of a ditch near Port Perry.

The 56-year-old man was on the scene on Highway 12, just north of Scugog Line 2, when another vehicle began sliding on the slippery roadway and struck him.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said via a social media video that the man died on scene after being hit around 8 a.m.

Schmidt urged other motorists to slow down when approaching first responder vehicles such as tow trucks.

The name of deceased has not been released.

