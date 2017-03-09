Oshawa to host 2018 skating championships

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

In 2018, a contingent of Canada’s best skaters will fill the Tribute Communities Centre after an announcement that Oshawa is set to host the Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships.

Taking place from Feb. 25 to 28, approximately 40 teams and more than 800 skaters from across the country will converge in Oshawa to compete for national titles in the senior, junior, intermediate and novice categories. Oshawa previously hosted the same event in 2009.

“The prestigious event will put Oshawa in the international spotlight and will showcase our amazing city to Canada and the world,” states Mayor John Henry in a news release. The mayor adds that he looks forward to the partnership with local groups such as Durham Tourism, Sport Durham and the Oshawa Skating Club to make the event a success.

“Synchronized skating is one of our sports most exciting disciplines,” states Debra Armstrong, Skate Canada’s CEO. “Oshawa is going to get to experience that magic next year.”

Along with the national titles that will be awarded during the event, the top two senior teams will be awarded the chance to represent Canada at the 2018 International Skating Union World Synchronized Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden on April 6 and 7, 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

