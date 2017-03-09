Gens wrap road trip with victory in Flint

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The Oshawa Generals wrapped up their weekend road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Flint Firebirds on March 4.

The first period saw Oshawa trailing by one goal despite keeping up with the Firebirds, and the shot totals tied at 16 after the first 20 minutes. In the second period, Mason Kohn would tie the game off a feed from Sullivan Sparkes and Domenic Commisso. The assist marked Commisso’s 100th point in his OHL career. However, it didn’t take long for the Firebirds to respond after a loose puck in front of the net was picked up by Firebird’s Jack Phibbs who put his team back on top.

It was defenceman Matt Brassard who tied the game late in the second period. In the third, a pair of goals from captain Joe Manchurek lifted the Gens to victory. Goaltender Kyle Keyser made 38 saves in the victory over his former team.

The win in Flint came on the heels of a 3-1 loss to the Saginaw Spirit on March 3 and a 6-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs at the Tribute Communities Centre on March 1.

While Oshawa was able to improve its record to 32-21-3-2 over the weekend, they remain six points back of the Peterborough Petes for first place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference with six games remaining in the regular season.

Three of those games will come this weekend with Oshawa set to face the Ottawa 67s on March 10 at the TCC before an at-home and away series against the Frontenacs that starts in Kingston on March 11 before returning to Oshawa on March 12.

The final game of the regular season for Oshawa will be a home game against Peterborough on March 19.

