Oshawa teen releases Christmas single

Kate Neve, a local singer from Oshawa, has released a Christmas single.

The song, titled “Honey Come Home for Christmas”, is about coming home for Christmas, according to Kate. Because of this, Kate and her father, Greg Neve, decided to donate part of the proceeds of every sale to Habitat for Humanity.

Greg says that writing songs for his own daughter feels good. “For me it’s about helping her through the process and learning the process. She contributes to the songs. And it’s about her being a part of the collaborative process, and her learning about structure and how lyrics fit into the melody. Eventually, I think her goal is to write her own songs.”

He says that he and Kate wanted to work with an organization that is widespread and reputable, and through his work at the Beer Store, Greg became involved with Habitat for Humanity.

According to Greg, every year around the GTA, the Beer Store will begin its bottle drive, where they accept empty beer or liquor bottles and will then give a cash refund that can be used to give to charity.

Greg explains that they do an annual campaign for their benefit, and ultimately “the theme of home tied in nicely with Habitat for Humanity, and the whole premise that everybody should have a home to come home to.”

“Giving around the Christmas season is really important, and we wanted everyone to have a home to come home to,” says Kate.

She says that she was inspired to donate some of the proceeds for the song because she thinks “giving is so important, and I haven’t been able to give my time. I’ve been looking into Habitat for Humanity for a while now and I’ve been wanting to get in on projects. I figured that this is a really good way that I could kick start that.”

Kate says that she has released three other songs, and they are titled: “Any Other Way,” “Resse’s Pieces,” and “Beautiful Sunrise.”

“Honey Come Home for Christmas” has been featured on a few radio stations, according to Kate. “It’s been on Santa Radio in the U.K., as well as ‘Tis the Season in the U.S., and I believe ‘Any Other Way’ was played on Hamilton Radio.”

Kate says that while she is focusing on school right now as exams approach, she is planning to work on more songs in the future, and she’s hoping to write one herself.

“Honey Come Home for Christmas” can be found at https://kateneve.hearnow.com/

