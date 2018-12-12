Mural focuses on human rights

Those driving past Civic Square in downtown Oshawa will notice a bit more colour lately.

As part of the TeachingCity intiative, a number of Durham College students have created a new public art mural on the retaining wall in front of City Hall.

This continues the city’s community mural project which installs art at that location every year.

The theme of the students’ project is human rights, which city officials say augments Oshawa’s first ever Diversity and Inclusion Plan.

Sixteen fine art students from Durham’s School of Media, Art and Design created the mural through their Community Collaborations course.

The students worked alongside city staff in the process, learning about public art projects and incorporating community consultation.

Feedback was gathered through a survey, inspiring the students’ individual concepts, which were then reviewed by the city’s Public Art Task Force.

“This project is a perfect example of experiential learning at its best,” said Don Lovisa, Durham College president. “Our students are able to use their extensive talents and the skills they are learning in class in a real-world setting, which is what the TeachingCity initiative epitomizes – learning, development and research for the betterment of the broader community.”

