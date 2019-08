A team consisting of Jim Butler, Bob Matthews, Alan Steffen, and Bob Guppy won the 2019 Oshawa Gold Cup over the weekend. The tournament, which was sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home, consisted of 32 teams from across Ontario. The winning team was listed as representing Lindsay, but Matthews points out three members are from Oshawa – himself, Butler and Steffen.

