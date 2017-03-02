Oshawa man hurt in Whitby crash

An Oshawa man sustained serious injuries in a car accident in Whitby in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, Durham police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision near Dundas Street East and Thickson Road. According to a witness on scene, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped and facing east on Dundas at a red light at Thickson when a black Dodge Ram rear-ended it.

The driver of the black Dodge, a 39-year-old Oshawa man, was seriously injured and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital. His passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the white Dodge, a 29-year-old male, along with his two passengers, a 29-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information on it is asked to call Const. Wannop at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5274.

