City launches Internet speed tests

Partnering with the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), the City of Oshawa is launching a free Internet performance test.

The new tool, which will allow the city to get a better understanding of the Internet speeds currently available in the city, is a “first step toward ensuring local infrastructure is prepared to face the opportunities and issues of a digital economy,” according to a news release.

“Oshawa has transformed its economy over the last decade. The information technology sector is now among our fastest growing, and institutions such as the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Durham College, Trent University Durham and the Spark Centre are helping to lead the charge,” states Mayor John Henry in the release.

“Having the Internet infrastructure to support and sustain the growth of value-added jobs in the community is essential.”

“The (Internet performance tool) will help Oshawa better understand the current state of Internet access and identify where additional investment and policy are required, so all residents have the opportunity to participate in the digital future,” adds Dave Chiswell, the vice-president of product development at CIRA.

The tool is available for free online at performance.cira.ca/Oshawa, and will be available until Aug. 27.

