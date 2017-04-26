Oshawa man dead after crash in Clarington

A 70-year-old Oshawa man has died following a single-vehicle accident in Clarington.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, Durham police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident. According to police, a 70-year-old Oshawa man was driving a black Dodge SUV south on Bragg Road when he hit a rail-bridge abutment. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident or who witnessed it is asked to call Det. Const. Gribbons at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5225.

