House fire under investigation

Police have deemed a house fire last month as suspicious.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, Oshawa firefighters and Durham police responded to a blaze at a residence on Iribelle Avenue in Oshawa. A neighbour reported that there was a fire at the rear of the home, as well as a strong odour of gasoline.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated at $16,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was called in and found that the nature of the fire was suspicious.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Const. Dalziel at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1832.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

