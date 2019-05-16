New vibe sets the tone at Hardy John’s

Hardy John’s Bar & Grill located at Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road is a new, must-try restaurant in Oshawa.

It has been newly renovated to a modern contemporary look with the feel of a restaurant and sports bar.

This location is where the “Old Banchee” used to be, but anyone who visits Hardy John’s will know what a difference the new place is.

If you have been to the Old Banchee before, you are in for quite a surprise with Hardy John’s and all the changes that have been made both aesthetically and the feeling you get when you are inside.

Hardy John’s is equipped with multiple booths with TV’s, lots of tables for large groups, nice light fixtures for the eyes and a beautiful bar to be entertained.

There are TV’s everywhere for the sports lovers who never want to miss the action.

On top of the sports, Hardy John’s is always entertaining their guests with a DJ on Saturday nights, karaoke and comedy on other nights.

The menu is delightful in many ways with multiple tasty dishes, ranging from their popular Hardy wings to their seafood pasta. There is something on the menu for any food lover.

With the hustle and bustle of lunch and dinner, Hardy John’s will soon be serving breakfast, which is an exciting venture as many people have been looking forward to the opening of the breakfast items and menu.

Hardy John’s is proud to be a sponsor of some local Oshawa organizations such as The Hospital for Sick Children, The Oshawa Double BB’s, Fast Pitch Kids League and the Whitby girls ball hockey league. We believe in supporting one another to grow as a community.

We hope to see you all at Hardy John’s to try our amazing food and give us a chance to say Hi to you as well.

Hardy John’s is located at 50 Taunton Rd., E., Oshawa. For more information, call 905) 240-4800.

