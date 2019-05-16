DRPS officer charged with assault

An on-duty Durham special constable has been charged after allegedly assaulting a prisoner.

Members of the DRPS Professional Standards Unit commenced an investigation in March when the allegation was made by a teenaged male prisoner.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old male officer of the Durham Regional Police Service’s (DRPS) Court Services Branch, has been charged with assault. He was released on a promise to appear.

The officer has been a Special Constable with DRPS since 2005.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Kapuscinski ext. 4370 of the Professional Standards Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

