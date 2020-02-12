New hours to manage waste

The Region of Durham has made some changes to scheduling at its waste management centre.

The centre, located at 4600 Garrard Rd. N. in Whitby, is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Residents can purchase and exchange their blue box and green bins at the waste management centre.

Bins can also be bought or exchanged at the household waste special depot at 1998 Bowmanville Ave. in Bowmanville.

The depot is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some local municipalities may offer bin sale and exchange services as well.

For more information, visit durham.ca/WMF, email waste@durham.ca, or call 1-800-667-5671

