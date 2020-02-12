Applications open for diversity, equity and inclusion committee

The City of Oshawa is seeking applicants for its newest consultative board, the community diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

The goal of the committee is to develop a community-driven model for supporting the implementation of Oshawa’s diversity and inclusion plan and provide a forum for consultation, feedback and discussion on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion in the city. To view the plan and the terms of reference for the committee, visit www.oshawa.ca/diversity.

Members of the committee will:

– Contribute to the implementation of the actions outlined in the diversity and inclusion plan;

– Advise and assist city staff on the elimination of barriers within city programs, services and policies for the diverse population of the community; corporate policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion; and the development of new initiatives and programs;

– Provide a liaison/forum between city staff and the community;

– Assist staff with education on the benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion, and celebrate the diverse social, cultural and traditional elements that make up Oshawa;

– Liaise with other municipal committees on related initiatives and share ideas and expertise on current and emerging issues;

– Provide a forum for discussion to foster greater understanding and awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion matters, community partnerships;

– Live, work or study in Oshawa.

Membership will be a minimum of (12) and maximum of fifteen (15) members from the community representing a broad range of under-served and equity seeking groups such as, but not limited to, faith-based groups, LGBTQ2S+ organizations, persons with disabilities, racialized people, people of diverse ethnic or cultural origin, women, Indigenous peoples, newcomers to Canada, persons living in poverty, seniors and children.

Applicants who are interested in donating their skills and time will be considered through an interview process based on:

– Experience working in teams, community groups, boards or organizations;

– Knowledge, living or lived experience with diversity, equity and inclusion matters, and;

– Commitment as a change-agent in diversity, equity and inclusion matters in the community.

Applicants are asked to email a cover letter and resume to diversity@oshawa.ca before Friday, Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

