New home for Global Financial

Global Financial marked the grand opening of its 22 King St. W. offices earlier this month. Gathering for the official ribbon cutting were, from left to right, Mariana Todorova, executive vice president, Global RESP Corporation; Bruce Day, president, Global Maxfin Investments Inc; Sam Bouji, founder; John Henry, Mayor of Oshawa; Crystal Clark, branch manager and agency director, Global RESP Corporation; Vickey Evans, RESP manager; Sharon Spencer, investment manager; Bonny Price, new hire for RESP and Wendy Henry, insurance manager. (Photo by Dave Flaherty).

