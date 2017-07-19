Marigold back on board for Autofest

Autofest is back for its 24th year and some familiar faces have signed on to help out.

With a partnership that dates back nearly to the origins of the classic car show, Marigold Ford Lincoln has once again reaffirmed its support for Autofest as one of the event’s title sponsors.

“It’s a chance to meet some wonderful people, but what we love the most is helping out Grandview,” says Tracy Roulston, the sales manager at Marigold Ford Lincoln. “Grandview obviously has had some hardships over the last few years, but it’s getting better with their moving out to the Ajax area, so we want to help them any way we can.”

Every year, Autofest draws hundreds of classic cars and thousands of car enthusiasts to Oshawa’s Lakeview Park for two days in August with proceeds raised going to help Grandview Children’s Hospital.

Helping the community is nothing new for Marigold Ford Lincoln, which has been a family owned and operated dealership in Durham Region for over 30 years.

“I think one of the key winning stars for us is that we’re very community driven. It’s doesn’t stop, we’re constantly going,” Roulston says.

This year’s Autofest event runs Aug. 26 and 27.

More information and a full schedule can be found online at www.autofestoshawa.com.

