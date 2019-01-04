Man sprays bear mace at Oshawa Centre

Police are seeking a man alleged to have sprayed bear mace at numerous people at the Oshawa Centre.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3 at approximately 6 p.m., members of Central East Division responded to a disturbance at the Oshawa Centre on King Street West. The suspect accompanied by another male had met with several other males to purchase bear spray from them. The men got involved in a verbal altercation and the one suspect sprayed the four males with the bear spray before fleeing on foot. Numerous shoppers were affected by the spray but no one received any injuries.

Police say the victims have been uncooperative in provided information.

The suspect is described as male, black, 5’10”, 160 pounds, with cornrows. He was wearing a dark colored sweater, blue jeans, white running shoes and a red purse/shoulder bag.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Ficko of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

