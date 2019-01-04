Gens start off new year on the right foot

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals returned from their holiday with a bang, taking two out of three games since their return.

Taking on the Kingston Frontenacs on New Years Day, the Gens hoped to begin 2019 on the right foot by beating the lowly Frontenacs.

After taking a high sticking penalty, the Gens began the game on the penalty kill, but that did not stop them. Anthony Salinitri buried the puck in the back of the net for a shorthanded goal, his 23rd of the season, to give his team an early lead.

Keeping up the pressure, just over a minute later, the Gens added another off of Kyle MacLean’s wrist shot for his 10th of the season, further adding to their lead.

The Frontenacs finally responded with a powerplay goal from Adrien Beraldo, making it 2-1.

Only a few minutes later, the Gens would respond as Salinitri was alone in front of the net and put it past Kingston’s goaltender, Brendan Bonello, for his second of the period, making it 3-1 Gens.

Finding themselves on the powerplay after a tripping penalty, Allan McShane was able to bank one in off of a defender for his 14th of the season, further adding to the Gens lead.

Finally, the Fronts would add one more on the powerplay as Jacob Murray put one past the Gens goalie Aidan Hughes.

The Gens would finish the first period with a 4-2 lead.

The second period was a completely different story, as no goals were scored, and the Gens managed to hold the Fronts to only five shots in the period, and killed off a penalty.

The third period had much of the same, with the Gens killing off a penalty, but also going on two powerplays.

However, Salintri would add one more off of a one timer to give himself another hat trick after being traded to the Gens late in 2018. He now has 25 goals, with 11 of them coming in 12 games since being traded to Oshawa.

The final score of the game was 5-2 in favour of the Gens.

Salintri was named first star of the game after getting a hat trick, while Serron Noel was named second star after getting three assists, and MacLean was named the third star after scoring a goal and getting an assist.

The Generals outshot the Fronts 35 to 23, and even held them to five shots in the second period, and six in the third.

In previous action, the Gens took on the Mississauga Steelheads on Friday, Dec. 28.

The game did not start out favourably for the Gens, as they allowed goals from Liam Ham, and Alan Lyszczarczyk to go into the second trailing 2-0.

However, in the dying seconds of the second period, Danil Antropov snuck one past the Steelheads goaltender, Jacob Ingham, off of the rebound to cut the lead in half.

Heading into the third period, the Gens broke out, starting with a McShane goal from right in front of the net.

Four minutes later, the Gens broke the tie with a goal from Mitchell Brewer, his third of the season, as he flicked one past Ingham before crashing into the net.

They weren’t done there though, as Salinitri put one in after a pass from Noel in front of the net on the powerplay.

After weaving the multiple Steelheads, McShane was able to put one past Ingham, making the lead 5-2.

Finally, with less than two minutes left in the period, Noel showed patience by waiting for an opportunity in front of the Steelheads net before finishing the Generals onslaught.

Noel’s goal gave the Gens a 6-2 lead, and capped off their five goal third period.

After getting a goal and three assists, Noel was named the first star of the game, with Salinitri being named the third star after scoring one goal and an assist.

The Gens outshot their opponents 34-31, and scored three times on the powerplay.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, the Gens closed out 2018 with a game on the road against the first place Ottawa 67’s.

The Gens began the first generating multiple scoring chances, but were unable to capitalize.

The 67’s, however, took full advantage of any holes they found in the Gens defense, as Jesse Dick scored his first goal of the season for Ottawa, and was followed by Graeme Clark, putting the Gens behind 2-0 to end the first.

The second period wasn’t much better for the Gens, as they allowed another goal, this time from Kody Clark, making it 3-0 at the end of the second.

However, after beginning the third period by allowing a goal from the 67’s Noel Hoefenmayer, Matthieu Franche put the Gens on the board with his first goal of the season.

Playing 4-on-4 hockey, the Gens were able to put another on the board as Noel scored his 22nd of the season.

Being down by a mere two goals, the Gens pulled Hughes from the net in the dying minutes of the game, but were unable to capitalize as Hoefenmayer would score an empty netter, further solidifying the Gens 5-2 loss.

The Gens were outshot 33-30, notably being held to only five shots in the second period.

However, Noel was named the second star of the game after scoring a goal and an assist.

The Gens are still playing without some of their star players, as Kyle Keyser (USA), Jack Studnicka (Canada), Nando Eggenberger and Nico Gross (Switzerland) are all attending the World Junior Championships.

The Gens are at home tonight taking on the Mississauga Steelheads at 7:35 p.m., and are set to take on the 67’s again on Sunday on the road.

