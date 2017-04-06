Man dead after being hit by car

A man has died after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Harmony Road South near King Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, after receiving a call about a pedestrian being struck by a car. According to police, a Honda Civic was headed south on Harmony when a male pedestrian appeared in the roadway and was hit.

Investigators say it was dark at the time with damp roads and light traffic.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, was taken to a Toronto hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released per the request of his family.

The Honda’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has further information is asked to call Det. Const. Anthony Limb at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5226.

