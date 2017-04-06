Guns and drugs seized

Four people, including one Oshawa man, have been charged after guns, ammo and drugs were seized from a Whitby home.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, March 31, members of the Gun and Gang Unit searched an apartment building on Garden Street in Whitby as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Inside, police found two sawed-off shotguns and a .22 caliber rifle.

A 25-year-old male of Paddington Crescent in Oshawa has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

A 24-year-old male, a 25-year-old female and a 57-year-old female, all of Garden Street, are each facing 25 firearm and drug related offences in connection with this raid.

