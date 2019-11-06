Lest we forget

On Monday, Nov. 11, millions of Canadians will gather at their local cenotaphs to recognize the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

It will be no different in Oshawa as the city puts on its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park.

The parade begins at the R.S. McLaughlin Armouries at 10:25 a.m. and will proceed to the Memorial Park cenotaph.

A short history on the importance of Remembrance Day will be provided at 10:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

During the parade and ceremony, there will be several road closures in the area.

Metcalfe Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the parade, the congregation will head west on Richmond Street to Centre Street, south on Centre Street to John Street, and then east along John Street to Simcoe Street.

After the ceremony, the parade will head north on Simcoe Street back to the Armouries.

Parking is available at City Hall and on-street, however, Metcalfe Street is reserved parking only.

The Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign is also underway. Donation boxes can be found at various businesses and branches throughout Durham Region.

Online donations can also be made at legion.ca.

