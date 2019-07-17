Last inning heroics by 18U Legionaires

The Oshawa 18U Legionaires made a habit of saving their best for last during a recent tournament in Ohio.

The local squad captured the Cincy Flames Tournament with a 3-2 walk-off win against Patriots Baseball 18U of Missouri.

Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the 7th, Quin McLane led off the inning with a home run, and then Oshawa loaded the bases with two outs and Lucas Fasullo hit an RBI single to tie the game. Then in the bottom of the 8th, Daniel Schultz clinched it, coming off the bench with a two-run double to win the tournament.

Standout performers included Ryan Laird going 2-for-4, and Tyler Robichaud, a call up from the 16U Legionaires, going 2-for-2 at the plate, and pitching three shutout innings in relief for the win.

Oshawa started off the tourney on a sour note, dropping a 7-1 decision versus the Michigan Bulls 18U.

They bounced back against the Cincinnati Royals 18U with a 9-7 win, fuelled by a seven-run third inning.

Jacob Miller was 3-for-3 with an RBI triple, with Robichaud adding a three-bagger of his own, driving in another two runs.

In Game 3, Oshawa battled the host team to a 4-4 tie.

Pitcher Carter Arbuthnot was solid, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts. The Cincy Flames loaded the bases in the 7th inning, but Arbuthnot was able to bounce back and hold them off to earn the tie.

McLane was the offensive leader for the Legionaires going 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple.

Oshawa dropped Game 4 by a 10-6 mark to XBU (Ohio 18), with Davis McMillan hitting a two-run home run in the 7th that was too little, too late.

In the quarter final against Team Ontario Astros 18U, the Legionaires held their opponents scoreless.

Laird pitched the shutout against his former teammates, with Davis McMillan 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

This win gained Oshawa a berth in the tournament final, where Schultz’s last inning heroics would earn them the championship.

