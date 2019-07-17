Elite coaches needed

Baseball Oshawa is accepting coaching applications for the 15U, 16U, 17U, and 18U Elite Oshawa Legionaires baseball teams.

Those interested are asked to send their completed coaching application via e-mail no later than 11 p.m. on July 29 to Baseball Oshawa president Ken Babcock at k.babcock@rogers.com

Applications can be downloaded at baseballoshawa.ca

Coaches are unpaid volunteers at all levels. Rep coaches must be qualified through the National Coach Certification Program. Rep coaches, typically, have considerable coaching experience.

Historically, there are more non-parent coaches at the rep level and more coaches per team. This allows practices to focus more fully on player skill development. This, and a longer season with more games, practices and tournaments, are the main reasons that players develop their skills faster and more fully in an Elite program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

