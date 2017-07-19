Junior firefighters show off skills at graduation ceremony

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

After a week as Junior Firefighters, a number of local youths may have decided what they will aspire to be when they grow up.

Oshawa’s Junior Firefighter program kicked off recently, with the first week culminating in a graduation ceremony held at Fire Hall 5 on July 14.

Oshawa Mayor John Henry congratulated the participants and said he wouldn’t be surprised if some of the Junior Firefighters eventually become official members of Oshawa’s Fire Service in the future.

“Twenty years down the road, I hope these are some of Oshawa’s firefighters,” Henry said.

Parents, Oshawa Fire Services staff and administrators, program sponsors and members of council looked on proudly and cheered as the youngsters received their Junior Firefighter certificates.

After the certificates were handed out, the Junior Firefighters demonstrated some the skills they learned including the firefighter combat challenge and water-ball challenge.

The Junior Firefighters also learned how to properly use a fire extinguisher and how they can help their family prepare for emergency situations like a fire.

Henry says the Junior Firefighter program deserves a high amount of praise.

“This is a huge success story for the City of Oshawa and the fire services department directly,” Henry says.

The Junior Firefighter program runs through to August 25.

