JONES, Fred

At the age of 88 years old, Fred passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Sat June 15th, 2019 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa in the presence of his loving wife Arlene.

Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Kelly) and cherished father of Gary (wife Mary-Louise) and Michele. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him, especially close members of the Kelly family who accepted him as one of their own.

Fred served in the army for three years, spending one year on the front line during the Korean War. He had a long and successful career at Canada Post, retiring as a Manager with the department of Collection & Delivery.

Fred was born and raised in Toronto, and eventually retired and moved to such places as Alcona Beach (cottage), Baxter (ranch) and Oshawa (house). Fred was an avid golfer and sailor who enjoyed life to the fullest. He spent many enjoyable hours listening to jazz, dancing and playing bridge with family & friends.

In memory of Fred and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

